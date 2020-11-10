Over 29,000 active coronavirus cases reported in Tennessee

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - There are currently over 29,000 active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,979 new virus cases Tuesday with an increase of 62 virus-related deaths.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tennessee has seen a total of 289,749 cases and 3,672 deaths. And of that total, more than 256,000 cases are considered recovered or inactive.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 691 new coronavirus cases overnight - no new deaths have been reported.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,681 COVID-19 cases and 589 deaths have been reported in Shelby County. More than 588,000 people have been tested for the virus across Shelby County.
There are currently 3,346 active COVID-19 cases countywide.
Counties surrounding Shelby County have also seen COVID-19 cases rise. Here are the overall totals.
- Tipton County, TN - 2,775
- DeSoto County, MS - 8,229
- Crittenden County, AR - 2,596
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. The most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 8.8%.
Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday, October 25 to Monday, October 26 that number was 404.
County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 15 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Ninety percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 91% of ICU capacity is utilized as of November 4.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
