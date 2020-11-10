36 new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified on Tuesday of 36 more Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one under ten, one preteen, two teens, six in their twenties, three in their thirties, four in their forties, four in their fifties, two in their sixties, one in her seventies, and one in her eighties
• Male – three in their twenties, four in their thirties, three in their fifties, and one in his seventies.
Currently, 286 active cases are being managed.
To date, there have been 1,944 confirmed cases in the county, including 27 related deaths.
Thirty-one individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,631 individuals.
