2 more deaths, 124 new COVID-19 cases in Franklin & Williamson Counties

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 124 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the Franklin-Williamson County region.
The individuals are a female in her 50s from Franklin County and a female in her 80s from Williamson County; both were previously confirmed to have acquired the disease and have passed away from COVID-related disease.
The positive individuals are currently being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, age and county are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager, five in their 30s, three in their 40s, eight in their 50s, one in their 60s, and three in their 70s
- Males: One toddler, one teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, and one in their 80s
Williamson County:
- Females: One toddler, one child under 10, one tween, one teenager, seven in their 20s, three in their 30s, nine in their 40s, six in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s
- Males: One toddler, one child under 10, three teenagers, nine in their 20s, eight in their 30s, fourteen in their 40s, twelve in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s
To date, there have been a total of 2,561 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,386 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 67 deaths in Williamson County and 15 deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 1,433 have recovered in Williamson County and 759 have recovered in Franklin County.
