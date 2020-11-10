Mo. lawmakers meet to discuss how to spend CARES Act money

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri lawmakers are working in Jefferson City to access more COVID-19 relief money.
It’s part of the state’s more than one-billion-dollar supplemental budget.
In the meantime, the state’s budget director said there’s already CARES Act money out there that needs to be spent by the end of the year.
We did some checking to see if our local counties faced that deadline.
Leaders in Cape Girardeau County said they have given out nearly all of the more than $9.2 million received reimbursing schools, businesses and the health department for supplies and expenses related to the pandemic.
Perry County received nearly $2.5 million that went primarily to the health department and schools.
Leaders in Bollinger County said they received $1.4 million and still have $50,000 left.
Meantime, State Representative Barry Hovis said by phone the goal is to make sure all the CARES Act money is spent correctly.
“We want to make sure that there is a good counting and, you know, use what we can that’s allowed to be used and by protecting taxpayers' dollars and returning what’s not needed,” he said.
The measure moves onto the state Senate next.
