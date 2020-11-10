Last day of near record highs...cooler weather arrives tonight

Another warm day on tap for the Heartland. Mostly cloudy skies expected, with a few sprinkles possible through the day. The best rain chance will come with a cold front that pushes through the Heartland this evening and tonight. A few rumbles of thunder possible, but most areas will just see gusty winds and a short period of rain. Highs today will be in the upper 70s, with southerly winds gusting up to 25 to 30mph. Tonight we will feel the cooler air behind the front, lows will be in the upper 30s to upper 40s from northwest to southeast.