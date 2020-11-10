‘I was one of the lucky ones’: Heartland WWII veteran recounts services to country

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A 96-year-old World War II Army veteran and UT Martin retiree shared his story of serving as a combat engineer in Europe.
T. Joe Walker, of Martin, served in Company B of the 163rd Combat Engineers Battalion in France, Germany and Austria. They were responsible for clearing roads for troops, building bridges, trucking supplies and occasionally acting as infantry.
In 1951, he started working at UT Martin as the head of mechanical maintenance.
Walker retired from his full-time job at UT Martin in 1985, but returned part-time until his retirement in 2003.
On Veterans Day, Walker and his family will be honoring his and others' service and sacrifice to this country.
The UT Martin Office of Veterans Service will host a virtual Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Justin Johnson, U.S. Marine and Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network regional director for Memphis and Shelby County.
