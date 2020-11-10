Heartland counties still counting some ballots, finalizing the election

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Clerk Rita Milam said more work is just starting for them.
“Our job still goes on for several weeks afterwards,” she said.
“That evening when the election judges bring us back the voted ballots and everything store them their sealed up,” she said.
She said luckily her county is done collecting ballots, but it takes a team effort before storing them away.
“We have another team come in to check the machines, the voting county machines to make sure they counted the same way coming back as they did go out,” she said.
Next, a crew of election judges comes in to audit the ballots. They call this the certification process.
“We take every ballot and we read the voter intent of the voter of how they voted for a particular race,” she said.
Milam said by law they are required to get this done by the Friday after the election, and then the data collected must be sent off.
“That’s the data that we send to Jefferson City Secretary of State’s office and they compose all the numbers,” she said.
Once this is all over, the voted ballots and unvoted ballots must be stored in a secure location for 22 months.
“After that we shred them,” she concluded.
And there still is no time to to sigh in relief.
“We never, ever quit working on voter registration,” she said.
