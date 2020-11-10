Harrisburg Medical Center honors employees for Veterans Day

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - While it looks a little different this year due to COVID-19, Harrisburg Medical Center is honoring its employees who served in the military for Veterans Day.
Two displays were set up in the hospital cafeteria throughout November.
The first display is an exhibit of military memorabilia belonging to and on loan from its employee veterans.
It features several items such as a flight suit and flight helmet, foreign currency obtained while serving overseas, military challenge coins from all over the world, military basic training yearbooks, an infantry drill regulations manual from 1911, photographs, canteens, holsters, military police brassards and more.
The second display is known as the “Missing Man” or “Fallen Comrade” table. It honors the fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members.
The table is set with each item symbolizing something. For example, the inverted glass represents that the missing and fallen cannot partake and the salt sprinkled on the bread plate represents the tears shed by waiting families.
