Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.
According to IDPH, 4,409 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals across Illinois. (Source: Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | November 10, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 10:02 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,573 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Monday.

According to IDPH, 4,409 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals across Illinois. Of these patients, 857 were in the ICU and 376 were on ventilators.

A total of 498,560 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 10,210 deaths.

Currently, 8,469,064 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

