Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10.
Gov. Beshear announced that 80 Kentucky counties are in the red zone as cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase rapidly.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health announced 1,745 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Monday.
KDPH reports 1,133 patients with COVID-19 are in Kentucky hospitals. Of these patients, 300 are in the ICU and 142 are on a ventilator.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 7.49 percent.
This is the highest since May 5.
A total of 122,567 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,576 deaths and 22,942 recoveries.
Currently, 2,248,085 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.