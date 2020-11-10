GoFundMe account over $127K for single father who adopted 5 children

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A GoFundMe account for a single father who recently adopted five young foster children and is now trying to buy their “forever home" has raised more than $127,000 toward a $150,000 goal.
Robert Carter officially welcomed his new family during a ceremony for Hamilton County’s Adoption Day.
The story, first reported by FOX19 NOW, has made national headlines because Carter was a foster child once himself.
“I donated because you’re doing something absolutely amazing and deserve all the help people are willing to give,” reads a comment on the fundraising page by a woman who gave $20.
In December 2019, Carter began fostering three boys - Robert Jr., Giovanni and Kiontae - in December 2019.
Then, he learned their sisters, Marionna and Makayla, also were in the foster system, so he took them in, too.
The siblings had been separated for six months.
As a foster child once himself, he says he knows only too well the pain of being separated from your brothers and sisters and wanted to save these children from that agony.
About 400 children in Hamilton County are currently waiting to be adopted.
That number is continuing to grow partly because of the opioid epidemic, county officials say.
Hamilton County Job and Family Services experienced record numbers for adoptions in 2019 with 259 children being placed into homes.
Due to COVID-19-related complications, however, those numbers are not expected to be as high this year, according to the county.
