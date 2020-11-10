Heartland salon offers free haircuts for veterans

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Butler County salon owner is doing her part to give back to those who served on Veterans Day.
House of Hair in Poplar Bluff if offering free haircuts to all veterans in need on Wednesday.
Owner Ashley House said her salon is staffed with professionals who can do a variety of styles.
“We can do all different types of haircuts," she said. "There are seven of us in total. We also have a man stylist here. And we have a barber that’s licensed. She is also a teacher at the Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center. So, we have a bunch of talented stylists here. And so, we look forward for everyone coming out tomorrow and making this a big deal.”
The House of Hair will be open tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they will be styling veterans on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.