First Alert: Warm afternoon ahead of cold front, rain

(KFVS) - Summer-like weather comes to an end when a cold front passes through the Heartland this evening.
Wake-up temps are mild in the 60s.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and very warm with highs in the upper 70s.
An isolated afternoon shower is possible.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in this evening along with a cold front.
The system will bring in much cooler temperatures.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s with low temperatures falling into the 30 by Thursday morning.
The rest of the week will be dry and cool with afternoon highs in the low 60s.
The next chance for rain is on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.