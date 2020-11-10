Egyptian Co. Health Dept. reports 52 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a White County resident who has died due to complications of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Department was notified on November 10, 2020, of 52 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20s, 2 in their 40s, 4 in their 50s, 3 in their 60s, 1 in their 80s, 7 demographics unknown- case status in progress
o Male: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 3 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 3 demographics unknown- case status in progress
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 70s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress
o Male: 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s, 1 demographics unknown- case status in progress
White County
o Female: 1 in their teens, 3 in their 60s o Male: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 40s, 3 in their 60s, 2 in their 70s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 897 lab confirmed positives, including 20 deaths.
White County has had a total of 392 lab-confirmed positives, including 7 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 169 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
