Egyptian Co. Health Dept. reports 52 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a White County resident who has died due to complications of COVID-19. (Source: South Health District)
By Jessica Ladd | November 10, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 4:46 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a White County resident who has died due to complications of COVID-19.

Egyptian Health Department was notified on November 10, 2020, of 52 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20s, 2 in their 40s, 4 in their 50s, 3 in their 60s, 1 in their 80s, 7 demographics unknown- case status in progress

o Male: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 3 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 3 demographics unknown- case status in progress

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 70s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress

o Male: 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s, 1 demographics unknown- case status in progress

White County

o Female: 1 in their teens, 3 in their 60s o Male: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 40s, 3 in their 60s, 2 in their 70s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 897 lab confirmed positives, including 20 deaths.

White County has had a total of 392 lab-confirmed positives, including 7 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 169 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

