Drive-thru flu shot clinic held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center held a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Tuesday, November 10.
More than 15 people took advantage of getting their flu shot by midday while at the time we were there.
One registered nurse we spoke to said it is especially important this year to get your flu shot so you don’t have to worry as much about getting sick with possibly the flu while COVID-19 is ramping up.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center plans on holding these drive-thru clinics every Tuesday through November from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center’s mission is to prevent illness, promote healthy practices, and protect the health of all the people in the community.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.