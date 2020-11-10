A cold front is heading towards the Heartland.

It was another record breaking warm day for parts of the Heartland but that’s all about to change. A strong cold front is moving towards the area with scattered showers and isolated storms. Right now we are not expecting much in the way of severe weather however, a strong wind gust or two is possible. As the front moves through winds will turn out of the northwest and temperatures will begin to drop. By morning lows will be in the upper 30s northwest to lower 50s southeast.