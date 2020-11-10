A cold front is heading towards the Heartland.

It was another record breaking warm day for parts of the Heartland but that’s all about to change. A strong cold front is moving towards the area with scattered showers and isolated storms. Right now we are not expecting much in the way of severe weather however, a strong wind gust or two is possible. As the front moves through winds will turn out of the northwest and temperatures will begin to drop. By morning lows will be in the upper 30s northwest to lower 50s southeast.
Wednesday will start off cloud for most but clear skies will overtake the Heartland by the afternoon hours. Even with the sunshine we will be about 20 degrees cooler in most areas tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s in most areas.
Temperatures tomorrow night will cool down rapidly after sunset. We will likely see a frosty start to the day Thursday with morning temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.
