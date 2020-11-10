Cape Girardeau citizens volunteer to clean up parks with children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - What started out to be just a few moms with their children cleaning up trash at local parks is now a Facebook group with about 50 members.
The group, called “Tiny Hands Mighty Works,” is growing quickly and just started in September.
“They are so helpful and can do so much if given the chance,” Brittany McGuire said.
Pre-schoolers aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty, even if it’s picking up trash. Mom Brittany McGuire said a movie on Netflix inspired her to help raise a new generation of community helpers.
“In London they were picking up trash and I was like, well, that would be perfect. Kids love being outside. It’s almost like a treasure hunt for them,” McGuire said.
Becky Mocherman chairs the Keep Cape Beautiful Committee and said she appreciates the effort to help beautify the parks.
“They’re beginning to show great care and concern of how our city looks cause we have some areas where there’s no pride and that’s what we try to exhibit is pride,” Mocherman said.
McGuire said they plan to do volunteer work through the holiday season.
“Right now we’re going to help out families in need this Christmas by collecting gifts and other articles off of wish lists,” McGuire said.
In the meantime, she said they’re focused on cleaning up parks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
“They have a blast and like a pride of sense of job well done. They absolutely love it,” McGuire said.
McGuire said its not limited to just Cape Girardeau and Jackson parks and she’s also interested in going to other nearby towns if help is needed.
