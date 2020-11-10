Ballard, Graves County awarded grants for county fair construction projects

BALLARD AND GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has awarded seven county fairs boards more than $300,000 for new construction projects.
McCracken and Ballard County made the list of recipients.
In Graves County, $40,500 has been awarded to the Purchase Area Fair for building and fence repairs.
Fairground leaders in Ballard County will receive $17,732 for a new roof and stage.
Each grant will fund 75 percent of the total cost of the project, with the local fair board matching the other 25 percent.
“Every year I get the unique honor of announcing grants to local county fair boards for infrastructure improvements,” Commissioner Quarles said. “These grants will enhance the places where we gather for county fairs, livestock shows, and other events when the time comes.”
To meet the conditions of the grant, each project must be started within 90 days of the date the project was awarded and must be completed within nine months.
The following are the five other counties receiving funds:
- $100,000 to the Carroll County Fair for a new building
- $73,582 to the Trimble County Fair to improvements to the livestock ring, horse arena and demo-derby area
- $25,000 to the Tollesboro Fair in Lewis County for paving, electrical, fencing and lighting upgrades
- $23,250 to the LaRue County Fair for roof and electrical upgrades and fence repairs
- $20,960 to Clark County Fair for public announcement system and electrical upgrades
