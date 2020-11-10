Another record day of COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau Co. with 171 new cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reports another record day of new COVID-19 cases with 171 on Tuesday, November 10.
This brings the total number of active cases in the county to 773. The number of recoveries is also up by 68, bringing that total to 3,096.
Both Saint Francis Medical Center and SoutheastHEALTH hospitals report seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized.
According to Shaunna Hoffman with Southeast, they are managing the number of patients by expanding their two COVID-19 units as needed.
Currently, no equipment or supply shortages are being reported. However, health care workers are aware of COVID fatigue, but remind people it is very important to continue to stick to the COVID-19 guidelines concerning masks, group events and social distancing.
According to Jimmy Wilforth with Saint Francis, they are allowing only one visitor per patient in the general hospital area to protect their health care workers. Masks will be required at all times.
In long-term care facilities in the county, the health center reported a total of 326 cases, 224 recoveries and 42 deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.