What you need to know Nov. 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, November 9.
Summer-like temperatures will stick around for a couple more days.
Wake-up temps are warm in the upper 50s and low 60s.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Highs today will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Some areas could even reach 80º.
Lows overnight will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday will start off warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, but this is the end to our warm trend.
A cold front will push into the Heartland during the afternoon and into the evening.
The system will bring light rain and temps will drop into the 50s.
The rest of the week will be cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s, but it will sunny, dry and less humid.
The next chance for rain and a possible rumble of thunder will be on Saturday.
- President-elect Joe Biden signaled on Sunday he plans to move quickly to build out his plans for the White House, focusing first on the raging pandemic that will likely dominate the early days of his administration.
- President Donald Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede the presidency after his loss to Democrat Joe Biden
- The U.S. has set another record for daily number of coronavirus cases.
- Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday implored Kentuckians, especially those in red zone counties, to follow the recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as the Commonwealth hit its highest weekly covid-19 case count since the pandemic started.
- Florida is bracing for more impacts from Tropical Storm Eta, which has already brought heavy rains and flooded city streets in the state. The storm could strengthen into a hurricane.
- A Southeast Missouri State University student is using her creativity to make a positive impact for people with disabilities.
- The Revitalize 62966 organization kicked off its revitalization projects in Murphysboro by having a ribbon cutting for a mural along Walnut Street.
- Alex Trebek, who presided over the beloved quiz show “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.
- Say ‘no’ to frosted pint glasses when you order a beer.
- The strongest earthquake to hit southern New England in decades rattled homes and nerves Sunday morning.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.