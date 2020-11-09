Victim shot, beaten, robbed at Carbondale apartment

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police were called to an apartment on the 500 block of South University Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim on Sunday night, November 8.
When officers arrived they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released.
During their investigation, officers learned that three male acquaintances of the victim broke into the apartment, robbed the victim at gunpoint and one of the suspects beat-up and shot the victim in the leg.
No suspect information has been released from police at this time.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200
