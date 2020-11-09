Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2020

(KFVS) - Here’s your guide to Veterans Day events in the Heartland, whether they’re virtual or in-person.
You can send us your Veterans Day events to news@kfvs12.com.
Cape Girardeau County
A Joint Veterans Council Memorial service will be held at Freedom Corner on Broadway in Cape Girardeau at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after at VFW Post 3838.
A Red Cross blood drive will also take place VFW Post 3838 on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau from 2-6 p.m.
The Avenue of Flags ceremony in Cape Girardeau will start at 8:30 a.m. Organizers say they have 10 new flags going out this year. The flags will be set up at Cape County Park North at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will be taken down at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Jackson County
The City of Carbondale will hold their annual Veterans Day service virtually this year. It starts at 10 a.m.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will hold a traditional Veterans Day vigil, while also taking necessary COVID-19 safety precautions. This year’s vigil will be from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be at the flagpole outside Woody Hall. Both Air Force and Army ROTC cadets will stand a silent vigil throughout this time, with a changing of the guard every 15 minutes. There will not be a large, formal ceremony, but the public is invited to witness the laying of the Veterans Day wreath at 11:11 a.m. by both the Army and Air Force cadet leadership.
McCracken County
Paducah Quilt Murals Inc. announced the unveiling of the second panel of the Quilt City USA mural series at 11 a.m. at the floodwall adjacent to the Schroeder Expo Center and Carroll Convention Center.
The City of Paducah organized a Veterans Day Sunrise Reveille. The event will begin at 6 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water Street on November 11. Reveille will be played at 6:30 a.m. along with the raising of the flag by members of the U.S. Coast Guard. Broadway will be closed to traffic from the last entrance to the gazebo parking lot toward the floodwall opening for the event. Please wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing.
The McCracken County Public Library is holding a virtual Veterans Day event at 7 p.m. on November 11. The event will be led by Col. Fred Johnson (U.S. Army Retired). Johnson is the author of Five Wars: A Soldier’s Journey to Peace. Johnson, an inspired storyteller, is the 2019 Male Kentucky Veteran of the Year. He is a retired Infantry Colonel and Bronze Star for Valor recipient who served 29 years in the U.S. Army to include deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia. For more information about the Library’s event, contact Adult Programming Coordinator Bobbie Wrinkle at bwrinkle@mclib.net. You can click here to join the Zoom meeting. The meeting ID is 844 6921 3332 and the passcode is veteran.
Weakley County
