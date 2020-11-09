Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2020

The McCracken County Public Library is holding a virtual Veterans Day event at 7 p.m. on November 11. The event will be led by Col. Fred Johnson (U.S. Army Retired). Johnson is the author of Five Wars: A Soldier’s Journey to Peace . Johnson, an inspired storyteller, is the 2019 Male Kentucky Veteran of the Year. He is a retired Infantry Colonel and Bronze Star for Valor recipient who served 29 years in the U.S. Army to include deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia. For more information about the Library’s event, contact Adult Programming Coordinator Bobbie Wrinkle at bwrinkle@mclib.net. You can click here to join the Zoom meeting. The meeting ID is 844 6921 3332 and the passcode is veteran.