TDH reports nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,919 new cases Monday afternoon, bringing the total to 287,770 since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 31,645 active cases in Tennessee, according to data from TDH.
The state also announced 15 more deaths. The total is now 3,610.
TDH says there have been over 3 million COVID-19 tests administered in the Volunteer State since the beginning of the pandemic. And there are 252,515 inactive/recovered cases statewide.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 566 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 39,990 coronavirus cases and 566 deaths have been reported.
Countywide, 2,851 COVID-19 cases are still active.
Counties surrounding Shelby County have also seen COVID-19 cases rise. Here are the overall totals.
- Tipton County, TN - 2,723
- DeSoto County, MS - 8,159
- Crittenden County, AR - 2,596
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 8.8%.
Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday, October 25 to Monday, October 26 that number was 404.
County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 16 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Ninety percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 90% of ICU capacity is utilized as of November 4.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
