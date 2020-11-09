Superman statue ‘makeover’ unveiled

METROPOLIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The makeover for the Man of Steel is nearly complete.
At noon on Monday, November 9, the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce revealed the refurbishment of the Superman statue in the heart of the city.
Painters pulled off the tarps surrounding the statue to show off Superman’s new paint job.
After the reveal, scaffolding around the city’s centerpiece will be taken down and will officially end phase one of the statue renovation.
The makeover on the Superman statue began on Friday, October 30.
Phase two of the renovation project will begin in spring 2021 and wrap up before June.
The final phase, called the S Shield upgrade, will involve mortar repair and a new engraved brick installation.
To fund the restoration project, the Chamber brought back the Engraved Brick Campaign, which originally funded the statue back in 1993.
Engraved brick sales will continue until phase two begins.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.