Southern Seven Health Dept. adds to COVID-19 Outreach Team

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases are rising in Southern Illinois and more restrictions will soon be in effect.
The Southern Seven Health Department wants you to know they’re available to answer any questions you might have.
“If somebody just has that extra question or just needs some clarification on something that’s what we’re here to help them with” said Contact Tracing Outreach Coordinator, Nathan Ryder, the newsiest member of the COVID-19 Outreach Team. “Now it’s more important than ever... to do the things we know can stop the spread of the virus.”
The health department hopes the addition of another person might help limit the spread of the virus.
Ryder said his job is to help the public receive information about the virus and its changes.
“We can look at that data that’s coming in and change our message for that particular area to help them combat this virus” he said.
Community Outreach coordinator, Shawna Rhine said with flu season approaching... the extra body makes it easier to focus on COVID-19 issues
“Having Nathan on board really allows us to focus more on COVID-19 and the aspects of it” she said.
The Southern Seven Health department plans to assists all seven counties through the pandemic
If you have any questions you can visit their website.
