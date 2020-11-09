Shell casings found in shots fired investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 500 block of South Middle Street to investigate the sound of gunfire on Monday morning, November 9.
Callers said told police they heard five or six gunshots around 9:45 a.m.
Officers investigating the incident report finding shell casings at the scene.
According to Police Sgt. Joey Hann there were no gunshot victims or property damage.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
