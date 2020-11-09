Reynolds Co. reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | November 9, 2020 at 6:24 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 6:24 PM

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Reynolds County Health Department reported five five new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

There have now been 187 confirmed cases in the county.

Health Department staff is working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.

If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

