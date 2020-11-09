Poplar Bluff Family Video store closing

POPULAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Family Video is closing its 120 N 10th St location in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The store has begun their liquidation - selling movies, games, CBD, store fixtures and more at a discounted rate.
The store will be officially closed before the end of the year.
The last standing brick and mortar movie rental store will continue to operate 250 stores across the Midwest.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Poplar Bluff and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service.”, says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.
Family Video has served the Poplar Bluff community with all of their entertainment needs since 2010.
The store will officially close when inventory is sold out.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.