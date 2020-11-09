Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. repots 79 more COVID-19 cases since Friday

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Since Friday, November 6, 2020, the Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 79 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
There have now been 653 confirmed cases in the county.
The newly diagnosed individuals include:
1 female under the age of 10
3 males under the age of 10
8 females between the ages of 13-19
8 males between the ages of 16-18
7 females in their 20s
3 males in their 20s
4 females in their 30s
7 males in their 30s
5 females in their 40s
2 males in their 40s
6 females in their 50s
1 male in his 50s
5 females in their 60s
4 males in their 60s
5 females in their 70s
4 males in their 70s
3 females in their 80s
3 males in their 80s
To date, 465 people have been released from isolation and 16 people have died.
There are currently 172 active cases in the county.
