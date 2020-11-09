One more very warm day with showers possible late tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We are seeing a lot of cloud cover across the Heartland with warm southerly winds. This will help keep temperatures up overnight. This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures slowly falling into the 60s lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloud and very warm. It will be quiet breezy as well with a few isolated showers. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area along a cold front tomorrow evening. Right now it appears these storms will be weakening as they move across our area.
Behind the front we will see much coooler temperatures across the Heartland. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s across much of the area with low temperatures falling into the 30s by Thursday morning.
