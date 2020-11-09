Old Town Cape to host 2nd annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Old Town Cape volunteer, Teresa Maurer said, “As a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau, I have always anticipated and been wowed by the outdoor Christmas decorations in Downtown Cape. When the Clements family offered the Vasterling Suites courtyard for a large community Christmas tree, we knew we had the perfect setting for our vision. With this offer, a dream of many of us involved with decking our historic downtown area for the Christmas holidays – both formerly and presently – became a reality. We were overwhelmed with the public response to the tree last year and are honored to bring something to the community which will draw us together. So, drive by, take pictures, and most importantly, make memories around the tree.”