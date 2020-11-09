Old Town Cape to host 2nd annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. will kick off the holiday season in Downtown Cape Girardeau with their second annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Spectators can watch Santa and Mrs. Claus light Old Town Cape, Inc.'s thirty-foot Christmas tree that will be housed in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard for the duration of the Christmas in Downtown season, as well as enjoy live music from the Jerry Ford Ensemble and Christmas caroling.
Music will begin at 5:30 p.m., and Santa will light the Christmas tree at 6:20 p.m.
Spectators wishing to watch the tree lighting in person will be asked to wear a face covering and respect social distancing guidelines.
KFVS12 will live broadcast the lighting of the tree at 6:20 p.m. during the six o’clock news for anyone wishing to view the event from home.
Old Town Cape volunteer, Teresa Maurer said, “As a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau, I have always anticipated and been wowed by the outdoor Christmas decorations in Downtown Cape. When the Clements family offered the Vasterling Suites courtyard for a large community Christmas tree, we knew we had the perfect setting for our vision. With this offer, a dream of many of us involved with decking our historic downtown area for the Christmas holidays – both formerly and presently – became a reality. We were overwhelmed with the public response to the tree last year and are honored to bring something to the community which will draw us together. So, drive by, take pictures, and most importantly, make memories around the tree.”
A section of Fountain Street will be closed to vehicle traffic, open to foot traffic, starting at the intersection of Broadway and Fountain Streets to the intersection of Fountain and Themis Streets beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, for safe event standing room.
