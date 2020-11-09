Nearly 22K new cases of COVID-19 in Mo. in past 7 days

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 21,670 new cases in the past seven days, an average of 3,096 per day.
This update was as of Monday, November 9 and reflects the seven-day range of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6.
DHSS also reported 53 new deaths in the past seven days, that’s an average of eight per day.
As of Nov. 6, there was a total of 2,016 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Missouri. Of those, 467 were in the ICU and 238 were on ventilators.
The positivity rate over the last seven days was 19.5 percent.
