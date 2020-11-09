KYTC: Traffic school, graduated driver licensing courses to be offered virtually

KYTC (Source: transportation.ky.gov)
By Sarah Jackson | November 9, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 1:33 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Changes are being made to traffic school and graduated driver licensing courses due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Division of Driver Licensing announced Monday the courses would be offered virtually through the end of February 2021.

In-person classes were halted as of Nov. 9.

“This action is being taken in keeping with Gov. (Andy) Beshear’s recommendations for containing and combatting the spread of COVID-19,” KYTC Department of Vehicle Regulation commissioner Matt Cole said.

Cole said if cases drop the classes will resume in person on March 1, 2021.

