Jackson Co. reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUTNY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified on Monday of 40 Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one under ten, two teens, two in their twenties, three in their thirties, two in their forties, one in her fifties, two in their sixties, one in her seventies, two in their eighties, and one in her nineties
• Male – one under ten, three teens, six in their twenties, two in their thirties, three in their forties, four in their fifties, one in his sixties, one in his seventies, and two in their eighties.
There are currently 281 active cases that are being managed, a record high.
To date, there have been 1,908 confirmed cases in the county, including 27 related deaths.
Twenty-seven individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,600 individuals.
