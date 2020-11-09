ID theft victim reports attempted theft from mailbox

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are trying to track down two suspects attempting to steal items from an identity theft victim’s mailbox.
The victim told police he caught two men he believed were trying to steal unemployment benefits in the mailbox and his vehicle on Thursday, November 5.
The victim said he learned that someone filed for unemployment benefits in his name after his personal information had been hacked at his place of employments.
When the victim confronted the suspects they took off in a cream colored Chrysler 300.
One suspect is described as a 6-foot-5-inch tall white male with a red beard and a gray hooded sweatshirt.
The second suspect is described as a black male with long dreadlocks, wearing a blue t-shirt with red sleeves and baggy jeans.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the attempted theft or the possible suspects is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
