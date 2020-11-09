Heartland businesses offer free services for veterans on Veterans Day

(KFVS) - Some businesses in the Heartland are offering free services for service members on Veterans Day.
If you don’t see your business on the list, you can send us your information to news@kfvs12.com.
Cape Girardeau County
The Hair Loft Salon & Suites - From 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Stylists Participating are Hollie Welter (Hair with Hollie, Willa Welter, Kristina LeGrand, and Kelley Callow). First Come, First Served with the opportunity to also stop by and grab a gift card for use at a later time if you aren’t available at that time. You can message or call 573-382-3327 to reserve one. They’re located at 245 S Broadview St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Click here to check a larger list of national deals. Make sure to check your closest location for participation.
Fazoli’s is offering a free spaghetti with meat or marinara to military service members when they show their U.S. Military ID, discharge card or uniform.
In honor of Veterans Day, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Taco John’s is giving away a FREE small Beef #1 Combo Meal to all active, reserve, retired and honorably discharged members of the U.S. military.
Casey’s General Stores is offering a free coffee of any size for service members past and present on Veterans Day. no military identification is required.
Some McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate Veterans Day by offering free menu items to veterans on Nov. 11. Menu items include: a sausage biscuit and hash brown, McChicken and small fries or a McDouble and small fries. This is only at participating locations.
