Hamilton County Health Department announces 47 additional positive lab confirmed COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | November 9, 2020 at 7:10 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 7:10 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of 47 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

To date:

  • There have been 228 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
  • Three people who were a positive lab-confirmed case have died.
  • 163 people have recovered.
  • 60 people are currently isolating at home.
  • 2 people currently hospitalized

Hamilton County Health Department continues to investigate each case ensuring the isolation of the positive patient.

