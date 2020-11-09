Hamilton County Health Department announces 47 additional positive lab confirmed COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of 47 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
To date:
- There have been 228 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- Three people who were a positive lab-confirmed case have died.
- 163 people have recovered.
- 60 people are currently isolating at home.
- 2 people currently hospitalized
Hamilton County Health Department continues to investigate each case ensuring the isolation of the positive patient.
