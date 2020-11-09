Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 9.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,009 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths on Sunday.
IDPH said 4,303 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the state. Of these patients, 833 were in the ICU and 368 were on ventilators.
A total of 487,987 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 10,196 deaths.
Currently, 8,404,304 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
