Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.
IDPH said 4,303 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across Illinois. (Source: WIS)
By Marsha Heller | November 9, 2020 at 8:38 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 8:38 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 9.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,009 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths on Sunday.

IDPH said 4,303 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the state. Of these patients, 833 were in the ICU and 368 were on ventilators.

A total of 487,987 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 10,196 deaths.

Currently, 8,404,304 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.