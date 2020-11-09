Gov. Parson recognizes National Apprenticeship Week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The week of November 9-13 is officially Registered Apprenticeship Appreciation & Awareness Week in Missouri.
This coincides with National Apprenticeship Week, a nationwide celebration that gives businesses, communities and educators the opportunity to showcase their apprenticeship programs and apprentices while providing information to career seekers.
Missouri will celebrate the designated week with a virtual Apprenticeship Missouri Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Nearly 230 people are registered to attend.
“Missouri has become a work-based leader by identifying high-demand jobs and the skills required, convening industry sector partnerships to address skills gaps, often by industry designed apprenticeships, leading to credentials and career pathways,” said Gov. Parson in his proclamation.
Announced in October, Missouri ranks second in the nation for completed apprenticeships for the second year in a row. Missouri saw 3,388 Registered Apprenticeships completed in FY 2020, more than any other state except California.
Missouri currently has more than 13,560 active apprenticeships, participating in 489 registered programs.
