Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 9.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,177 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Sunday.
Currently there are 1,102 COVID-19 patients in Kentucky hospitals. Of these patients, 279 are in the ICU and 148 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 7.24 percent.
A total of 120,838 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,565 deaths.
The number of recoveries and total COVID-19 tests conducted in Kentucky will be updated on Monday.
