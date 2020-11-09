First Alert: Feeling more like summer

(KFVS) - Summer-like temperatures will stick around for a couple more days. Record high temps are possible.
Wake-up temps are warm in the upper 50s and low 60s.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Highs today will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Some areas could even reach 80º.
Lows overnight will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday will start off warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, but this is the end to our warm trend.
A cold front will push into the Heartland during the afternoon and into the evening.
The system will bring light rain and temps will drop into the 50s.
The rest of the week will be cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s, but it will sunny, dry and less humid.
The next chance for rain and a possible rumble of thunder will be on Saturday.
