Emergency sewer line repair blocks I-24 Downtown Business Loop eastbound lanes

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Both of the eastbound lanes of the I-24 Downtown Business Loop/South 4thStreet at Clark Street in Paducah will be blocked for at least eight hours on Monday, November 9.
This section of roadway is outbound from the downtown area to Paducah’s southside.
Drivers can self-detour by taking side streets.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews with the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency (JSA) will be making an emergency sewer line repair.
Crews with JSA discovered Monday morning that a large sewer line, installed in 1897, requires repairs before a liner can be installed at this location.
A lane reduction was scheduled for this area for the liner installation, but crews determined that the roadway would need to be closed for excavation in order to make the needed repairs.
The roadway could be reopened around 5 p.m. on Monday.
