Egyptian Health Depart. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of three Saline County residents who have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The Egyptian Health Department was also notified of 30 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 1 demographics unknown- case status in progress
o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 80s
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 60s
o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 70s
White County
o Female: 1 under the age of 5, 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 80s
o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 70s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 863 lab confirmed positives, including 20 deaths.
White County has had a total of 381 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 162 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
