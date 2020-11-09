Cape Girardeau rental company staying optimistic despite pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As wedding season comes to a close and holiday season is upon us, some area businesses are making changes due to the pandemic.
One Heartland rental company said they are staying optimistic during these trying times.
“During this pandemic it has been up and down for us.”
Rental Land Special Events manager Amy Yates said this year has been a whirlwind for her business.
“It has been come and go. It has been one day, take a day at a time because. One day they will cancel their wedding and one day they are postponing their wedding. We just go with the flow with it," she said.
Monday is return day at Rental Land where customers are returning items. But in the midst of the pandemic, Yates said when you bring used items back, it would be nice if you would wipe them down.
“I feel like we’re an after party clean up crew. A perk of renting is you get it clean and you bring it back dirty," she said.
But newlywed Dustin Blackwell who got married over the weekend said he made an extra effort to help out.
“We all took rags and wiped down the tables as we were breaking them down and wiped all the chairs down," he said.
Even though he had to make a big wedding change due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“One of my groomsmen, his girlfriend or spouse ended up having to test for the coronavirus, so we ended up switching him because of that fact that if there were people to be in contact," he said. "We got a lot of elderly people in our family that wouldn’t show up if they probably knew that somebody had it.”
And because of the risk factor, Yates said, “It would be nice if maybe the customer could maybe spray a Lysol or disinfectant over hard items and maybe bag up the soft items.”
Yates said that although she enjoys staying open and renting equipment, she encouraged event hosts to encourage wearing masks and social distancing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.