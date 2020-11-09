A couple more mild days, before cooler weather takes over

It will be another very mild day for November. Near record highs expected again today as highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s. We will have quite a bit of cloud coverage through at least the first half of the day. A cold front will swing into the Heartland Tuesday evening, bringing an end to the mild weather and drier conditions. Rain totals will be very, very little across most of the area. Behind the front, afternoon high temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.