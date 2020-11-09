Chaffee mourns the passing Police Chief Chambers

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chaffee Police Department is mourning the loss of their Police Chief, Jim Chambers.
The department said funeral arrangements are pending for Chief Chambers at this time.
Local and area first responders have shared their condolences on social media saying the Chaffee community has lost not only a dedicated police officer, but a kind individual.
The Chaffee Fire Department said Chief Chambers will be greatly misses among their Fire Department family and the community.
The Scott City Police Department also offered up their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Chief Chambers.
