Chaffee mourns the passing Police Chief Chambers
By Marsha Heller | November 9, 2020 at 8:21 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 8:21 AM

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chaffee Police Department is mourning the loss of their Police Chief, Jim Chambers.

The department said funeral arrangements are pending for Chief Chambers at this time.

Local and area first responders have shared their condolences on social media saying the Chaffee community has lost not only a dedicated police officer, but a kind individual.

The Chaffee Fire Department said Chief Chambers will be greatly misses among their Fire Department family and the community.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of Chief Jim Chambers...He will be greatly missed among our Fire Dept. family as well the community he has served for so many years...RIP CHIEF

Posted by Chaffee Fire Department on Sunday, November 8, 2020

The Scott City Police Department also offered up their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Chief Chambers.

The Scott City Police Department offers our condolences for the loss of Chief Jim Chambers. The Chaffee Police...

Posted by Scott City Missouri Police Department on Monday, November 9, 2020

