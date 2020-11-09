Cape Girardeau women react to first female vice president-elect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As Kamala Harris addressed the country November 7 as vice president-elect, she said, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last."
That message is resonating with local women young and old.
“That’s a really big step for our country since we did struggle with that in the past,” Ilena Wilson said.
Twelve-year-old Ilena Wilson was excited that California Senator Kamala Harris is getting ready to hold the second-highest office in the land.
“I think it’s kind of special to live through that when I’m old enough to understand what’s going on and what’s happening,” Wilson said.
“I think women as leaders, we can do very good things in the world,” Maria Lucero said.
Lucero said her mother raised her to know she could pursue her own dreams, and even though she doesn’t have daughters, she believes young girls should be taught that too.
Robyn Seals said she did not support the Biden/Harris ticket, but with two daughters and one granddaughter, Seals believed women have come a long way in the workforce.
“I think all-in-all women have moved ahead and we’ve forged ahead to prove we are just as smart as men are,” Seals said.
Political support aside, Seals said she tries to instill that sense of pride in her girls.
“It has nothing to do with politics, just respect yourself, be true to yourself, do the right thing and you’ll go far,” Seals said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.