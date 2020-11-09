Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, 112 new cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported four more COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, November 9.
Two of the individuals were in their 60s and the other two were in their 90s.
They department also reported 112 new cases.
The Health Department said with the significant influx of cases there will be a slight delay in completing case investigations.
To date, the county has reported 3,586 confirmed cases and 3,033 have recovered.
There are currently 665 active cases in to county.
As of November 9, 60 deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.