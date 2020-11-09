Bi-County announces 75 new COVID-19 cases in the region

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson county region on Monday.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin
Females: One teenager, five in ther 20s, five in their 30s, five in their 40s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s, and one in their 80s.
Males: One teenager, three in their 20s, four in their 30s, four in their 50s, one in their 60s, and one in their 70s
Williamson
Females: One teenager, six in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, five in their 50s, one in their 60s, and two in their 80s
Males: One child under 10, two teenagers, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, five in their 40s, five in their 50s, three in their 60s, and two in their 80s
To date, there have been a total of 2,471 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,352 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 66 deaths in Williamson County and 14 deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 1,433 have recovered in Williamson County and 759 have recovered in Franklin County.
