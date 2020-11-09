Additional COVID-19 mitigations to take effect in Regions 5, 7 and 8 on Nov. 11

From the onset of the pandemic, the Illinois Department for Economic Opportunity has launched a variety of small business and community relief programs. The administration continues to work aggressively to support small businesses impacted by the ongoing pandemic, distributing nearly $100 million to Regions 5, 7, and 8 thus far, including business grants and community funding. These programs are guided by an equity framework and seek to address the hardest hit communities with emergency relief dollars. For more information on programs available for businesses and communities, please visit DCEO’s website.